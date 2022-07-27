Türkiye’s Abdülhamid Han drill ship to start mission in Med on Aug. 9

Türkiye’s Abdülhamid Han drill ship will start its mission in the Mediterranean and will leave Mersin’s port on Aug. 9, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Turkish drilling ship Adbülhamid Han will start a mission in the Mediterranean on Aug. 9 departing from the Mersin port" in the south of the country, Dönmez said during an interview at Haberglobal.

The announcement of the drilling operation near the island of Cyprus comes amid tense relations between Ankara and Athens.