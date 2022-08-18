Türkiye hosts official closing ceremony of V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 18. The official closing ceremony of the V Islamic Solidarity Games took place in the Turkish city of Konya, Trend reports.

Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud made a speech at the closing ceremony.

Kasapoglu stressed that the Islamic Games will further strengthen the brotherhood of the participating countries, which are all members of Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The holding of these Games will contribute to the development of sports in the countries that take part here.

In turn, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud said that the Games were held at a high level, all athletes were well prepared. Also, he is sure that the holding of the future Games will contribute to even better training of athletes and the development of sports in the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Azerbaijan completed the V Islamic Solidarity Games with 99 medals (29 gold, 36 silver and 34 bronze) and ranked fourth among 54 participating countries. The delegation of Azerbaijani athletes is second in number after Türkiye - 282 athletes. Azerbaijani athletes took part in 22 out of 24 competitions. A total of 4,200 athletes took part in the Games.