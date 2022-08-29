...
Greece's S-300 air defense system harassed Turkish F-16 jets: Sources

Turkish jets carrying out missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean were harassed by a Greek S-300 air defense system, according to Turkish Defense Ministry sources, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Turkish jets were "radar locked" on Aug. 23 on a mission in international airspace, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, describing the Greek harassment as a "hostile act" according to the NATO rules of engagement.

"Despite this hostile act, the planes completed their planned missions and returned to their bases safely," the sources added.

