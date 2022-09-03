Pakistani PM meets with Turkish ministers to discuss flood disaster

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif met with Türkiye's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Sharif received Soylu, Kurum and their delegation at the Prime Ministry as part of the Turkish officials' visit to flood-hit Pakistan.

Noting that Türkiye's support is a sign of friendship and brotherhood, Sharif said, "My dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called me on the day of the disaster, that is, on Aug. 27, and conveyed his condolences for thousands of people who lost their lives."

Stating that nearly 300 of those who lost their lives were children, he also said: "The Turkish people once again showed that they are with the people of Pakistan, as they always do. As soon as the disaster occurred, they started sending relief supplies from Türkiye.”

Emphasizing that relief supplies from Türkiye have begun to be distributed in disaster areas, the prime minister said that Pakistan has seen the highest amount of precipitation in the last 40 years.