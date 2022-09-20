Israel decides to appoint Irit Lillian as new ambassador to Türkiye

Israel has decided to appoint the Israeli charge d'affaires in Ankara Irit Lillian as the new ambassador to Türkiye as the two countries recently announced the full restoration of diplomatic ties following years of strained relations, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a written statement regarding the appointments of diplomats in foreign embassies.

"Currently working in Ankara, Irit Lillian has been appointed as Israel's ambassador to Türkiye," it said.

The statement stressed that these and other appointments are "subject to government approval."

Career diplomat Lillian is believed to have played a crucial role in the normalization of ties between Türkiye and Israel.

She was already serving as Israel's charge de affairs in Ankara, appointed to the post in February 2021 by former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Lillian was the ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 to 2019.