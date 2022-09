BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.As a result of an armed attack by two female terrorists on a police hostel in Turkish Mersin city, one police officer died and another was injured, Interior Minister of Türkiye Suleyman Soylu said, Trend reports.

According to him, the terrorists were injured during a shootout with law enforcement officers, after which they blew themselves up.

Minister noted that all those behind this attack will be identified and held accountable.