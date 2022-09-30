Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

The Swedish authority tasked with controlling exports of war materials said on Sept. 30 it had authorized military exports to Türkiye, after blocking them in 2019, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Ankara requested the lifting of the restrictions after Sweden applied to join NATO in mid-May, which still needs ratification from Türkiye.

"The government has made the assessment that a Swedish membership in NATO is the best way to protect Sweden’s and the Swedish people’s security," the Inspectorate of Strategic Products said in a statement.

The ISP decided to block military exports to Türkiye in 2019, following a Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria.

"Sweden’s application for NATO membership to a large degree strengthen the defense and security policy arguments for approving exports of war materials to other member states, including Türkiye," the authority said.

To date, 28 out of the 30 NATO member states have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland. Only Hungary and Türkiye remain, but new members to the alliance require unanimous approval.

Stockholm and Helsinki, which both reversed decades of non-alignment when they applied for membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, had expected the application process to be quick, as they had received assurances they would be welcomed "with open arms".

But objections from Ankara, which accuses Finland and Sweden of providing a safe haven for the PKK terror group, caught them off guard.

Even after Sweden and Finland were formally invited, Ankara has insisted it could still block entry into the Western alliance if it feels the Nordic countries fail to deliver on their promises.