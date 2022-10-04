Türkiye condemns US for inclusion of Greek Cyprus in defense partnership program

Türkiye “strongly condemned” the Greek Cypriot’s inclusion in the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, under the scope of the U.S. Department of Defense, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“From our point of view, the latest move of the U.S., two weeks after lifting the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus Administration, has no justification,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on Oct. 3.

With such moves, the U.S. is losing its opportunity to play a “constructive role for a fair, permanent and sustainable” settlement of the Cyprus issue, read the statement.

“With this move, going beyond disrupting the balance between the two sides on the Island, the U.S. has evidently become partial,” the ministry stated.

As a guarantor State, Türkiye will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the Turkish Cypriot people, at added.

Ankara supports the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkish Cyprus regarding the issue, said the ministry.

Last week, Washington announced that the Greek Cypriot administration has been paired with the National Guard in the U.S. state of New Jersey under the Defense Department National Guard’s State Partnership Program.