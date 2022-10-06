Türkiye summons Swedish ambassador over insulting content on state TV

The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye summoned Sweden's ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday over anti-Türkiye content published on the country's public broadcaster, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Impertinence, ugly remarks and visuals on Swedish state TV against Türkiye and its president are unacceptable, the ministry told Ambassador Staffan Herrström, adding that such content cannot be evaluated under the scope of freedom of the press or expression.

The incident comes as Justice Ministry officials from Türkiye and Sweden meet in Ankara for two-day talks to discuss the technical talks on the expatriation of terrorists under a trilateral deal that will enable the Nordic country to join NATO.

The two delegations discussed Ankara's extradition requests for terrorists, including those from the PKK terrorist group and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).