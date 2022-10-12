Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Türkiye Materials 12 October 2022 17:57 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye wants to achieve results by effectively using recently created trilateral Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan format - President Erdogan

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Türkiye wants to achieve results by effectively using the recently created trilateral Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan format, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the press conference in Astana with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

"Türkiye will work on strengthening its relations with Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the field of transport and energy, particularly, in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor)," he stated.

