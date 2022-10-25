Finnish delegation in Ankara for NATO talks

Finnish officials arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday to hold technical discussions with Turkish counterparts on Ankara's extradition requests for wanted terrorists as part of a recently reached agreement on the Nordic country's NATO membership, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Finnish Justice Ministry officials met in the capital Ankara with a delegation headed by Kasim CiCek, the director general of Foreign Relations and the European Union at the Turkish Justice Ministry.

During the meeting, Turkish officials are expected reiterate their request to the Finnish delegation to extradite members of two terrorist groups, the PKK and the Gulenist Terror Group (FETÖ), the latter the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye. Evidence of the accused terrorists' crimes will also be laid out in documents.