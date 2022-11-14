Turkish Minister of Health on condition of injured in explosion in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca spoke about the condition of the injured in the explosion in the center of Istanbul, Trend reports.

"39 out of 81 people injured in the explosion on Istiklal Street were discharged after treatment was completed. Of the 42 hospitalized patients, five are still in intensive care, the condition of two of them is serious," the minister wrote on his Twitter page.

Today, at about 16:20, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiglal Street in Turkish Istanbul.

As a result of the explosion, 6 people were killed and another 81 people were injured.