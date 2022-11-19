Bulgaria detains five suspects in terrorist attack committed in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Bulgarian police has detained five suspects in connection with the terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, which claimed the lives of six people, the Bulgarian national television said, citing law enforcement sources, Trend reports on November 19 via TASS.

The detainees include citizens of Moldova and persons of Arab origin.

The Spokeswoman for the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office Siyka Mileva confirmed the detention, adding that four out of five persons were detained for 72 hours, and a demand was made to the court for their permanent arrest.

According to preliminary data, the detainees provided logistical and communication support to the organizers of the attack.