Air operation against PKK/KCK/YPG terrorists carried out in northern Iraq and Syria - Turkish Ministry of Defense (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense shared the first footage of the air operation against terrorist bases in Syria and northern Iraq, the Ministry's post on its Twitter account says, Trend reports.

"Terrorist nests are destroyed by direct hits", the post says.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense reports that the air operation is being carried out in the northern parts of Iraq and Syria, which are used by PKK/KCK/YPG terrorists as bases for attacks against Türkiye.

The ministry's statement emphasizes that the air operation "Pence-Kilit" is carried out in accordance with the right to self-defense arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, with the aim of destroying terrorism at its source.