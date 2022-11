Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Qatar on Sunday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The president is traveling upon the invitation of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ankara and Doha enjoy strong relations, particularly since the 2017 blockade of the Gulf country by Saudi Arabia and others. The two countries have strengthened military and economic ties in recent years.