Three more missiles fired from Syria at Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Three rockets were fired from Syria at the Oncupinar village of the southeastern Turkish Kilis province, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

According to the source, there were no casualties following the attack.

The day before, one soldier and seven police officers were injured in a missile strike by terrorists in the mentioned area.

On November 21, five rockets hit Karkamis city in the Gaziantep province, as a result of which two people were killed and six were injured.