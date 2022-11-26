Istanbul University of Commerce leads in international quality standards of publications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Istanbul Commercial University leads in high enrollment growth of up to 12 times compared to previous years, student achievement and projects, as well as the number of international publications, the University told TurkicWorld, Trend reports on November 26.

The university achieved a 12-fold increase in the number of articles included in the Web of Science index in Q1 publications, which is the highest level of international publication quality standards, and a five-fold increase in the number of articles included in the Scopus index.

In Q2 research, which is the second level of publication quality standards, Istanbul Commerce University has shown a four-fold increase in Web of Science and a threefold increase in Scopus in the first 10 months of 2022.

Q1 publications are articles published in very high impact factor journals and ‘best’ international journals, while Q2 publications are articles published in high impact factor journals and ‘good’ international journals.

The Scopus and Web of Science journals are considered the most important abstract and citation databases in the world.

The official information partnership agreement between TurkicWorld and Istanbul Commerce University was signed on October 25, 2022.