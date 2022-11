Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has checked the Turkish troops deployed on the border with Iraq amid Ankara’s plans to launch a new ground cross-border operation into northern Syria, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Akar was accompanied by Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and land, air and navy forces commanders. Akar and the military brass were briefed by the commanders in the field along the border on Nov. 27.