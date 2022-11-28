Türkiye may appoint ambassador to Egypt soon: FM Cavushoglu

Türkiye may appoint an ambassador to Egypt in the upcoming months, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking to a group of reporters in Ankara, the top diplomat said: "Political consultations between deputy ministers could be rescheduled soon. An ambassador might be appointed in the coming months."

Asked about the possibility of a process similar to Egypt with Syria, Cavushoglu stressed that Türkiye's main goal is to end the civil war in Syria.

"We are continuing the process with the (Syrian) opposition. The opposition is also participating in the Astana talks along with the Assad regime," he said, adding that Türkiye aims to also "revive the political process, including the constitutional negotiations."

"This is part of the engagement. Progress must be made by the Constitutional Committee. But there is no progress there," he added.