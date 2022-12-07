Victory in Karabakh - source of pride for Turkic world, Press Secretary of Turkish President says (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Victory in Karabakh has become a source of pride for the Turkic world, said Press Secretary of Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin at a seminar dedicated to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Kalin noted that the Victory in Karabakh is celebrated not only in Azerbaijan and Turkiye but also in the whole Turkic world and Central Asia.

According to him, currently, the Turkic world is going through a strategic, historical, and critical period. The Turkic world is rallying, even more, opening up new horizons.

"One of the concrete results of it is the political vision of the Organization of Turkic States," said Kalin.