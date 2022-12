FM Cavusoglu slams Greece for violation of Turkish minority rights

Greece does not recognize the Turkish community living in Western Thrace as an ethnic minority, thus violating a major international treaty, Türkiye's top diplomat said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Greece persistently continues to violate the Lausanne Treaty and the basic human rights of the Turkish minority. Our brothers in Western Thrace were never and shall never be alone!" Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Cavusoglu's remarks came after he met with members of the advisory board of the Turkish Minority of Western Thrace in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

The Western Thrace region — located near Greece's northeastern border with Türkiye — is home to a substantial, long-established Muslim Turkish minority numbering around 150,000.

Cavusoglu also shared a list of discriminatory practices Greece has perpetrated against the Turkish community, including preventing them from using the words "Turk" or "Turkish" in the names of their schools and foundations and barring them from electing their religious representatives.

The rights of Turks of Western Thrace are guaranteed under the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne. But over the decades, the situation has seriously deteriorated, with Greece refusing to carry out rulings by the European Court of Human Rights.