4.3-magnitude quake jolts Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 occurred in Türkiye, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The earthquake was recorded at 06:21 local time, the epicenter of which is the Biga district of Canakkale province. It was determined that the shaking occurred at a depth of 12,12 kilometers.

The tremors were also felt in the provinces of Istanbul, Balikesir and Bursa.

There have been no reports about victims.