Türkiye to boost informatics investment in 2023 - Erdogan

The government will increase its support to the informatics and other vocational programs for the training of more than 1 million software specialists in the coming period, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, Trend reports citing Daily News.

Erdogan, at a meeting dubbed the “One Million Jobs Project” at the presidential compound, outlined his government’s plans to further invest into the field of informatics as one of the areas on which the Century of Türkiye will be built.

“I would like to remind you that the most important chapters of our Century of Türkiye Vision are science, communication, informatics and productivity. Our employment has just exceeded 31 million and this is one of the most important sources of happiness for us,” Erdogan said.

Both the government and the private sector are in need of qualified labor force especially in the area of informatics and software development, Erdogan said, underlining the government program for training more than 1 million specialists will make a huge difference to this end.

“We have decided to double this number as there is a huge interest in these programs by our youth,” the president suggested.

This investment is also going to help Türkiye’s digital transformation and increase its wealth through technology-driven production, President Erdogan stated.

In addition to government-led programs, subsidies and support will be pledged to the private sector, especially to small and medium entrepreneurs in the business of software, block chain, smart cities etcetera, Erdogan said. Public banks will give special loans to the private sector focusing on informatics while the government will increase informatics personnel in the coming period.