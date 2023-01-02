Türkiye eliminates 10 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have eliminated 10 more members of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, the YPG, across Türkiye's border in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry announced Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The terrorists opened harassment fire on Turkish troops stationed in areas where Operations Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch were conducted, the ministry said. “Our commandos continue fighting terrorists that attempt to carry out attacks in the north of Syria,” it added.