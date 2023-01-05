Erdogan adds 5 percent to civil servants’ wage, pensions

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged another 5 percent increase to the salaries of civil servants and pensioners, making the total rise in wages 30 percent for the first six months of 2023, Trend reports citing Daily News.

“You know we have announced the increase in the salaries of civil servants and pensioners as 25 percent. But even on that day, I instructed my ministers to find formulas to increase this. As a result of our studies on which areas we can make further sacrifices [from the budget], we have seen we can increase this amount to 30 percent,” Erdogan told his parliamentary group.

Erdogan also underlined that salaries of civil servants and pensioners will be re-assessed in July 2023 and they can be increased in line with the economic developments. Erdogan also announced that the government increased the minimum pension from 3,500 Turkish Liras to 5,500 liras.

“I want to underline that all these salaries will observe new increase in the second half of the year as a result of collective bargaining and inflation rates,” he stated.

The government earlier announced around 55 percent increase in the minimum wage, increasing it from 5,500 liras to 8,500 liras. Erdogan said the government will pay 400 liras to the companies per one minimum wage worker.