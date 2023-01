BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trend reports citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

The sides addressed bilateral Türkiye-Ukraine relations, humanitarian aid, and grain corridor issues.

President Erdogan said he was ready to mediate in achieving sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine.