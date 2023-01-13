Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 13 January 2023 17:28 (UTC +04:00)
Possible venues for next meeting of Turkish, Armenian special representatives disclosed

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The regular meeting of special representatives for the normalization of Türkiye-Armenia relations will be held either in Türkiye or in Armenia, Trend reports via the Turkish TRT Haber channel.

The date of the fifth round of talks between Turkish and Armenian special representatives, Ambassador Serdar Kilic and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan, respectively, is not yet scheduled.

"Certain mutual steps must be taken in this regard," the report said.

