We will build century of Türkiye together - Erdogan

We will build the Century of Türkiye together. As long as Bursa, the city of industry, trade, agriculture, sea, mountain, green, peace and foundation, stands with us, there is no issue we cannot overcome, President Recep Rayyip Erdogan said on Jan. 21, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

Erdogan delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of Bursa Gemlik Büyükkumla Dam, Bursa Regional Administrative Court’s service building, Dagyenice Natural Life Tourism Complex and other recently-completed projects.

Erdogan said: “With the power we derive from this love, this bond of affection between us, we will first, inshallah, pass the test of 2023 successfully. And then, we will take new steps which will elevate our country to its rightful place in the world.”