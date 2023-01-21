Sweden must immediately act to fight against those who target Islam - Fahrettin Altun

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. Sweden must immediately act to prevent hatred filled provocations against Türkiye and fight against those who target Islam, Fahrettin Altun, head of the Public Relations Office of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that the Swedish authorities cannot hide behind the excuses such as freedom of expression and assembly, Altun said: "The so-called protestors are nothing but provocateurs who are determined to sow seeds of hatred against Türkiye and Islam. The Swedish authorities must wake up to the reality of terror groups intent on preventing Sweden’s NATO membership by poisoning their relationship with us".

Stating that the “protest” in front of the Turkish embassy in Sweden is clearly yet another example of the terror group PKK’s organized propaganda activities, he noted that it proves Türkiye right in insisting that Sweden cooperate with us over terrorism before joining NATO.