Presidential elections in Türkiye to be held on May 14 - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. Presidential elections in Türkiye will be held on May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a meeting with youth in Bursa, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"I thank the Lord for allowing us to be with you, our precious young people, who will vote for the first time in the elections that will take place on May 14. Thanks to you, despite the fact that more than 40 years have passed, we remember the excitement of our past and experience the same feelings again," Erdogan said.