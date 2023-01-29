Türkiye issues travel warning for citizens visiting EU countries

he Foreign Ministry issued a travel warning for Turkish nationals visiting European countries due to the surge in anti-Muslim, xenophobic and racist acts, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a statement issued Saturday, the ministry referred to the surge in the "dangerous levels" of anti-Muslim, xenophobic and racist acts, including anti-Türkiye propaganda by supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The statement noted that the developments reflect the worrying level of racist and discriminatory rhetoric in Europe and said Turkish citizens planning to visit countries where such demonstrations take place should be cautious, refrain from areas with large crowds in favor of the aforementioned ideologies.

The ministry also suggested that Turkish citizens stay calm if they experience such hostility in European countries and contact local security forces, or the ministry, embassies and consulates.

It also provided a phone number for the Consulate Call Center, which can be contacted by Turkish citizens at times of emergencies.