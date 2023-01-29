Portuguese FM set to visit Türkiye

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs Joao Gomes Cravinho will pay a visit to Türkiye on Monday. "Bilateral relations, as well as regional developments and current international matters, will be discussed at the meetings," a statement by the ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The two countries enjoy warm ties, and Portugal is among the supporters of Türkiye's membership bid for the European Union. Yet, high-level contacts between the two countries have been scarce in recent years.

Last November, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met Cravinho during a NATO summit in Bucharest. The ministers, accompanied by delegations, discussed economic relations, NATO enlargement as well as Russia-Ukraine conflict.