Passenger bus crashes into bus stop in Istanbul, one dead

Türkiye Materials 2 February 2023 23:07 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. A passenger bus crashed into a bus stop in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

As a result of the incident, one person who was at the bus stop was killed and five others were injured.

According to the information, the ambulance crews arrived at the scene and took the victims to the nearest hospital.

One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition.

As noted, the police detained the bus driver.

The cause of the accident has not been reported.

