Azerbaijani embassy in Türkiye appeals to compatriots

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye has appealed to Azerbaijani citizens residing or temporarily staying in Türkiye, Trend reports citing the embassy's social media accounts.

The diplomatic mission recommended Azerbaijani citizens to be in touch with the country's diaspora activists, and in case of difficulties, immediately contact responsible persons designated by the embassy in the area of their residence.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As many as 912 people were killed and 5,385 got injured in the quake. Furthermore, 2,470 people were rescued from the rubble.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.