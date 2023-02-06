Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Two more earthquakes hit Türkiye

Türkiye Materials 6 February 2023 17:16 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 and 4.1 occurred in the Turkish cities of Sakarya and Balikesir, respectively, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Earlier, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 1014 people were killed and 7,003 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

