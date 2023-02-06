Türkiye quake death toll rises to 1,498

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. As many as 1,498 people died, and 8,533 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Following the latest data, 2,834 buildings were destroyed following the powerful quake.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.