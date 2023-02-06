No news yet about four Azerbaijani students in Turkish Malatya – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. There is no news about four Azerbaijani students, who were getting an education in the Turkish Malatya Province, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov said, Trend reports via the AZTV channel.

"As many as 100 Azerbaijani students are being educated in Kahramanmaras. We contacted them, they are all fine. Unfortunately, four of them who were in the building that collapsed following the earthquake are still missing. We haven't yet received any news about them," the ambassador noted.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye this morning. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras have been subjected to the severe destruction.

As many as 1,541 people have been killed, 9,733 have got injured in the quake, and 3,471 buildings have been destroyed, so far.