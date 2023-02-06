Türkiye declares 7 days of national mourning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Türkiye declares seven days of national mourning, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Turkish president noted that on Sunday, February 12, flags will be flown at half mast throughout the country and in foreign missions.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.