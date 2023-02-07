Earthquake in Türkiye covers territory of 10 provinces with population of about 14 million people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Earthquake in Türkiye covered the territory of 10 provinces, where a total of 13,421,699 people live, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, 14,720 people are currently providing assistance in the disaster zone, of which 9,698 people are part of search and rescue teams.

From Istanbul, Izmir and Ankara to Gaziantep and Adana, 17 planes carry out continuous flights to deliver aid. Two "Akıncı" UAVs are involved in coordinating work in the disaster zone.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.