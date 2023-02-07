Türkiye earthquake death toll nears 3,000

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in southern Türkiye has reached 2921, the head of the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) Yunus Sezar said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to him, another 15,834 people were injured.

Earlier, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that a total of 7,840 people were rescued from the rubble.

Oktay added that 338,000 people were accommodated in dormitories, universities and shelters.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.