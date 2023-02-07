Fire in Turkish Iskenderun port continues following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Overturned containers continue to burn in Türkiye's Iskenderun port following the recent earthquake in the country, Trend reports via Turkish media.

According to the media, during the earthquake which occurred in 10 provinces, with the epicenter in Kahramanmaras, the containers continued to burn all night.

The smoke rising from the fire is visible from many places in Iskenderun.

Currently, work is underway to extinguish the fire.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on February 6. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras have been subjected to the severe destruction.

As many as 2,921 people have been killed and 15,834 have got injured in the quake so far.