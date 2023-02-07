Turkish Airlines reduces ticket prices for flights from quake-affected areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Turkish Airlines has set the price for flights from the earthquake zone at the level of 100 Turkish lira ($5.31), Trend reports via the tweet of the company's Spokesperson Yahya Ustun.

He noted that operations continue in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Türkiye to deliver humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams to earthquake areas.

"The airline has made 47 flights, including 9 flights by cargo planes. We are opening the return flights of our departing humanitarian planes for use by our citizens. We set the cost of 100 Turkish lira ($5.31), including taxes, for these flights and all our flights from Adana, Diyarbekir, Sanliurfa, and Elazig to Istanbul until February 13," Ustun said.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 people were injured.