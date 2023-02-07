Turkish Airlines bring 850 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye's earthquake-affected areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Turkish Airlines brought 850 tons of humanitarian aid and carried search & rescue teams of 12,839 people to Türkiye's earthquake-affected areas, Trend reports via the tweet of the company's Spokesperson Yahya Ustun.

"We transported 850 tons of humanitarian aid and equipment to the earthquake zone via 13 cargo planes," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 3,549 people were killed, 20,534 people were injured, and 5,775 buildings were destroyed. Türkiye has declared seven days of national mourning.