Türkiye to transfer pupils from quake-hit provinces to other schools

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Türkiye will transfer pupils from the earthquake-hit 10 provinces to other schools, Minister of National Education of the Republic of Türkiye Mahmut Ozer said, Trend reports.

"Students will continue their education at schools in the provinces they choose," he added.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 9,057 people have been killed, and 52,979 have got injured in the quake.