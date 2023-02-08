More than 20,000 rescued from rubble in quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. So far, more than 20,000 people have been rescued from the rubble in Türkiye, Vice President Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

According to him, more accurate figures will be published tomorrow.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.