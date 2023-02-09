Türkiye updates on number of destroyed buildings following earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. A total of 6,217 buildings were destroyed as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 12,873 people have died, and 62,937 people have got injured in the quake so far.