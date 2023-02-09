Turkish president expected to visit again earthquake zone in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who continues to lead the measures to liquidate the aftermath in the earthquake zone of Türkiye, is expected to inspect the work carried out in Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Kilis, Trend reports.

According to the media, on Feb.8 Erdogan went to the Iskenderun district, after Kahramanmaras and Hatay.

There he met with citizens, received information from authorized persons and gave the necessary instructions.

Today the president is expected to visit Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Kilis, where he will continue to lead the work in the earthquake zone.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 12,873 people have died, and 62,937 people have got injured in the quake so far.