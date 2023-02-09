Latest reports from Turkish provinces, as destructive earthquake strikes country (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. An earthquake of 7.7 magnitude struck southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

Following the latest data, 14,351 people have died, 63,794 have got injured in the quake, and 6,444 buildings have been destroyed, so far.

Following Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order, the rapid reaction forces of the country involving 420 people were sent to Türkiye on Feb. 6 to support the search and rescue efforts carried out in the earthquake area. The team provided with the proper equipment, as well as with search and rescue dogs, have already commenced searching operations. On Feb. 8, another group of Azerbaijani rescue forces consisting of 227 people went to the brotherly country, following the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent mobile field hospitals, as well as a group of 41 specialists to Türkiye in order to eliminate the quake implications. The relief supplies containing tents, blankets, heaters, as well as three containers for a mobile field hospital were also sent by the other aircraft. Later, 13 special purpose vehicles have been sent to fraternal Türkiye for help.

Furthemore, upon the instructions of Azerbaijan's First Lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, the Foundation sent a humanitarian assistance to the fraternal country. A total of 36-ton humanitarian aid has already been sent by the Foundation to the Türkiye earthquake victims.

Aid collection points for quake-hit Türkiye have been established in Baku, Ganja and Nakhchivan. Entrepreneurs working in Azerbaijan transfer their assistance to the brotherly country via the "Fraternal Aid" platform.