Turkish Grand National Assembly decides to declare state of emergency in quake-rocked provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye has decided to declare a state of emergency, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

Thus, a three-month state of emergency has been announced in the quake-hit provinces of Türkiye.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Following the latest data, 16,170 people have been killed, and 64,194 have got injured in the quake.