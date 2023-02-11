Over million Turkish citizens remain in temporary accommodation centers - Fuat Oktay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Over one million Turkish citizens are in temporary accommodation centers as a result of the earthquake, Türkiye‘s Vice President Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"About 1,050,000 of our citizens are in temporary accommodation centers," he said.

According to him, more than 180,000 tents and containers have been installed all over the country to accommodate citizens left homeless as a result of the earthquake.

The earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. It occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.